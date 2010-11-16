The Perils of Digital Diplomacy

These days, the buzz at the

State Department is all about Civil

Society 2.0 — the idea that the United States can help

non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations

(CSOs) prosper through judicious use of technology and the Internet.

Civil Society 2.0 projects have names like

Random Hacks of Kindness and

Tech@State.

But one well-known

international relations wonk believes Civil Society 2.0 will actually

empower repressive regimes.

Tufts

University’s Daniel Drezner is a popular blogger at Foreign

Policy magazine

and a prominent expert on international politics. In a recent

article published in The Brown Journal of World Affairs —sadly,

behind a paywall— Drezner puts forth the case that social networking actually helps repressive

regimes once, say, the heady days of protests in the streets of

Tehran come to an end. Nancy Schola of TechPresident.com summed up

Drezner’s

argument:

More

than having “no appreciable effect,” Drezner concludes a

bit later in the piece that networked technologies might actually

have a deleterious impact in oppressed lands once things have moved

past a sort of magic window of the first round of protests, something

we saw in Iran where the regime in Tehran started using tools like

Twitter and blogs to track down dissidents and start to turn the wave

of public opinion back their way. Things look a bit different in

places where, like China, an regime that has restrictive tendencies

also would really like to use the Internet and mobile and all the

rest to boost their country’s economic activity; there, there’s a bit

more of an opening, because it’s nearly impossible for a country that

wants to exploit the web to impose a perfect regime of censorship at

the same time. To boil it all down, the Internet might seem like a

global organism, but its meaning and potential differs tremendously

depending on the real-world relationship that already exists between

human creatures and the governments under which they live.

As for

Civil Society 2.0, the initiative’s various aspects take an admirable

approach to the possibilities of social media and grassroots

technology for on-the-ground statescraft. Western governments have

long assisted NGOs and CSOs in their efforts to stabilize foreign

countries, build up foreign economies, and spread

“soft

power.” Civil Society 2.0 takes this mission and

augments it with a healthy dose of evangelism for Twitter and

open-source

software.

But

the argument that Civil Society 2.0 may unintentionally booster

repressive regimes has evidence to support it. Fast Company

has already reported on the State

Department’s championing of Haystack, a software/server package

that promised anonymous and untraceable web surfing to

Iranian dissidents. Haystack was touted by Secretary of State Hillary

Clinton as an example of using new technology to empower Iranians.

However, Haystack turned out to be so

easily hackable that Iranian authorities could easily find out the

identities of users.