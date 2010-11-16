Facebook Engineers Reveal How New Messages Features Came to Be

Facebook’s new messages features confounded expectations. Most observers predicted the social network would unveil a bigger, better email service–a Gmail killer. But the social network went in a different direction altogether, unveiling a new set of features that are designed to reduce the chaos in contemporary communications and make digital messaging more like real-life conversations. The features allow users to combine their email, chat, and SMS all in a single place. They prioritize messages from people you’re most likely to care about (your friends). And they store past conversations, so you have a digital “shoebox” of the messages you exchanged with your friends.

Facebook tackled the problems many people feel like they have with digital communications these days: the feeling that our communications are all fragmented, and that email is frequently too cumbersome for the kinds of short, casual communications many of us would rather have. In the process, they designed an entirely new product, one that no one anticipated.

Plenty of people immediately questioned how Facebook planned to cash in on the new service, but Facebook chiefs stuck closely to the idea that this was born not out of profit motives (Facebook has some cash to spare) but out of a desire to create a better service for users. Plus, they’ve learned that whatever keeps users on Facebook longer is ultimately good for the bottom line. Ultimately, innovation’s about identifying opportunities that few others see and designing new products and services to meet them. Whether Facebook’s new Messages features are a hit remains to be seen. But we thought it would be compelling nonetheless to sit down with Facebook engineering director Andrew “Boz” Bosworth (pictured, above) and engineering manager

Joel Seligstein, who headed the team which built the new features, to find out how their process played out.

It started with someone’s sister…

At the launch event yesterday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recounted a conversation he had with a bunch of high schoolers two years ago, friends of his girlfriend’s sister. “Whenever I get a chance to talk to high schoolers, I always want to ask them what kind of software they’re using…. So I asked them: What do you use for email? [And they answered,] ‘Some of us use Gmail. Some of us use Yahoo. But we don’t really use email.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean you don’t use email? Everyone uses email.’ And they said, ‘No. It’s too slow.’”

The teens told Zuckerberg it was too much trouble to think of a subject and to compose a formal message. They wanted to communicate more quickly, more casually the way you do in real life. They could do that with text messaging, but email was too cumbersome.