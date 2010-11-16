How the Omidyar Network Pumps Up Nonprofits

Leaders from the tech and finance sectors are having an ever greater impact on the nonprofit world. Nowhere is this most apparent than at the Omidyar Network , a philanthropic investment firm started by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar Network, or ON, works with a wide range of for-profit and non-profit ventures that they believe can have a massive social impact—including Digg, Wikia, Kiva, and Creative Commons. ON provides them all with financial capital and recruiting, governance, and scalability support.

Fast Company spoke to ON managing partner Matt Bannick, Omidyar’s right hand man, about the link between technology and philanthropy, the classifieds market in rural India, and why some successes can’t be measured with metrics.

How did you and Pierre’s working relationship evolve from technology to philanthropy?

Pierre and I met in 1999, when I joined eBay. We developed a strong, trusting relationship while working together at the executive level. Even when I was running eBay International and was post-acquisition CEO at PayPal, we used to talk about ways in which we can bring some of the underlying promise of eBay—the creation of a platform that presents people with community and livelihood and creates opportunities for them to do fabulous things–to the developing world.

In 2005, we started a pilot project to figure out how to bring an eBay-like model to rural India. eBay India already existed, but we wanted to know how to reach people who had less means. For-profit companies like eBay tend to penetrate countries with more disposable income and Internet access first. They eventually trickle down to the low per capita GDP countries, but we wanted to know if there was a way to leapfrog that and create genuine economic opportunity for people in less fortunate parts of the world using technology.

One thing we noticed was that mobile was the preferred platform. We also learned that there was already a vibrant classified market in rural India–people would post sheets of paper on a wall at a central point in a village asking who was available to do x or y, or whether someone had a tractor for rent.