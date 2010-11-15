What Is Apple’s iTunes Secret?

[UPDATE: Secret’s out, part of it, anyway]

What does Apple have up its sleeve this time? A tight-lipped tease on Apple.com, promising a transformative announcement from iTunes tomorrow, has lit up the blogosphere. The record number of rumors belongs to Billboard, which offers seven things the announcement might possibly contain: The Beatles go digital at last? Ping/Facebook integration?

Here’s one thing we’d like to see tomorrow: a subscription music service offering unlimited streaming for a monthly fee (possibly reduced, or free, if you accept iAds). Better yet, a service that is based on the cloud, eliminating the need to worry about which songs you’re keeping on which devices.

“The best of all possible worlds would be a combination of the two,” says Rutgers University media professor Aram Sinnreich.

After all, isn’t cloud-based music the likely upshot of Apple’s acquisition, then shuttering, of Lala.com over the past year? And take a closer look at the wording of the haiku-like tease: “Tomorrow is just another day. That you’ll never forget.” The notion of “never forgetting” jibes well with a cloud-based subscription service, since you’d never be left without your music. The cloud would “remember” it for you, even if you left your iPod at home.

Yet a top industry source has confirmed to us what AllThingsDigital reported earlier today: Apple can’t possibly be announcing either a subscription service or a cloud-based service, since each would require new licensing agreements that Apple simply hasn’t negotiated yet. Apple’s licenses at the moment are all for the download business only, says our source.