Change Generation: Thrillist’s Ben Lerer on the “Thankless Process” of Starting a Business

*In Partnership with

About Ben Lerer: Ben Lerer, along with Adam Rich, cofounded Thrillist in 2005. Ben went to college at University of Pennsylvania, then worked for hotel firm Andre Balasz, where Smith and him came up with the idea for Thrillist.

About Thrillist: Get daily emails that let you read very little, yet know pretty much everything. Thrillist’s editors don’t write reviews, just recommendations of the best of your city’s food, drinks, gear, services, entertainment, travel options, and events. Thrillist has 17 editions, from New York to Seattle, with more on the way.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.