What Angel Investing and Florida Condos Have in Common

It’s really hard to zig when the whole world seems to be zagging. One of my favorite quotes I learned in high school was:

“Nonconformity is the Highest Form of Social Attainment”

It was written as the yearbook quote of the smartest seniors as I was finishing my freshman year. It has always stood with me. I have had a low bullshit meter. I remember it even way back in kindergarden when my Saturday school teacher tried to tell me about Noah and Adam & Eve. Those stories didn’t sound that plausible to me. Much to her chagrin, the other slogan I have always lived by is

When the masses start all running one way without questioning “why?”–and when it defies any logic I can figure out in my head–I call bullshit.

And so it happened that between 2000-2008 I was the biggest buzz kill at dinner parties. While many of my friends bragged about their 5 condos in Florida I kept talking about how the real estate market was in a bubble–their gains an illusion. I pointed to several Economist articles I had read that mapped historical prices of real estate for 400 years and how on average property values grow at no more 1.5% above inflation yet in many markets in the U.S. & Europe prices were rising at 10-25% per year.

“Yeah, but there is a shortage of supply. People always want to buy near the water and there is limited supply. The fundamentals are different now! You’re stuck in the past.”

Ahem.

The price of property has an inherent value tied to two factors: 1) the rental rate you could charge for your property and 2) annual salaries in a given geography. For reason number two people pay a higher price & rent in New York than they do in San Antonio, Texas. Yes, there are some factors that can affect property prices beyond these two factors (e.g. a high portion of vacation homes or a market changes in demographics such as age) but income (and the employment rate) has the highest correlation in most markets.