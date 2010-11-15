Don’t Look Now, but Your Social Relationships Have Changed–Again

You may not have thought about this, but your social relationships are changing on an almost daily basis. You have simultaneously more and less control over your human interactions, for better or for worse. Your relationships are increasingly determined by devices like phones, iPads, and computers.

Just now, Facebook announced a new social inbox, combining text, chat, and email. Last night, it was Path, another photosharing mobile app.

Every day I download some new application to try, and they are almost all “social.” Although some things stick and some don’t, I’ve come away with some trends I think I can share:

1) Media sharing has gone beyond Flickr and the elementary digital photo upload. Indeed, it has jumped the shark. You can take and share a photo on your phone and make it look like anything. Last month, Instagram transformed my photos into old Polaroids.

This morning I downloaded Dave Morin’s new iPhone app, Path, supposedly the antithesis of Facebook. But in my mind, it competes with Picplz and Instagram, both of which are apps I already have on my iPhone. I am not a great photographer, and there’s a limit to how many of these apps I can use, but clearly we have gone beyond sharing tweets. We are sharing media. Scoble is using yet another mobile app, Cinchcast to interview important people over his iPhone.. He has become the modern equivalent of the man on the street.

2) Smartphones are ubiquitous. They took a while to catch on, but the smart phone is now the norm, not the exception. Most phones can at least share photos and can text, and are “smart.” Although not everyone has an iPhone, the Android platform has caught on, and people who are on less pricey phone plans can now have smart phones, too. This makes a huge difference in what can be shared. Not to mention the geo-location aspects of smart phones.