Almost Famous

The cartoon series asks viewers to draw parts of the scenery on sheets (50 cents each) laid on top of their TV screens. It goes off the air in 1957 but returns from 1969 to 1973 with 65 color episodes.

1974

Ceefax

The first TV text service (“see facts” — get it?), delivering “pages” of news, weather, and other information, comes to be by chance when the BBC is looking for subtitle technology. Service peaks at 22 million users per week in the 1990s. It’ll display its last facts in 2012.

1977

Qube

Using handheld controllers, viewers in Columbus, Ohio, play along with quiz shows, shop on-screen, and participate in polls with Warner Communications’ “two-way TV.” By 1984, with $30 million in losses, Warner begins phasing out the service.

1984

QB1

NTN Communications lets fans predict plays using consoles in bars and restaurants, starting with the 1984 Super Bowl. By 1998, 15 million people play the game each month.

1990

ACTV

The couch potato becomes the director in ACTV’s trial run in Springfield, Massachusetts. Viewers could control camera angles and play games, but the service requires cable companies to devote extra channels to ACTV, which ends up being a deal breaker. Acquired by Liberty Media in 2002.

1994

Time Warner’s ITV project

The much-ballyhooed return of Time Warner to interactive TV 10 years after Qube is also a bust. Consumers aren’t willing to cough up $7,000 for a set-top box, and its Orlando, Florida, test of an interactive-TV system — shopping, on-demand content, video games — fizzles by 1997, as digital cable and the Internet rise.