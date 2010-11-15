Facebook Introduces Anti-Email: Social Inbox, Seamless Messaging, Conversation History [Video]

“We don’t think that a modern messaging system is going to be email,” said Mark Zuckerberg, who was widely expected to introduce an email system at Facebook’s press conference today. Instead, the Facebook CEO was clear: “It’s not email,” he said. “It’s a messaging system that includes email as a part of it.”

What does that mean? Zuckerberg explained that unlike email (which has too much “weight and friction” from subject lines, addresses, etc.) Facebook’s system, which will begin as invite-only and be rolled out over the next few months, will be seamless, informal, immediate, personal, simple, and minimal. Here are the three major features that distinguish Facebook’s platform from regular old email.



Seamless Messaging

“This system is definitely not email,” reiterated Andrew Bosworth, director of engineering at Facebook. “We modelled it after chat.”

Facebook’s messaging system is different than any other email service (namely, Gmail) in that it doesn’t just collect email. Texts and SMS, IMs and chat, emails and Facebook messages–“they don’t work that well together,” explained Bosworth.

Now, they’ll all be assembled into one thread, blurring the lines of what an “inbox” is. So, rather than having your texts stored on your phone, and your IMs stored on iChat, and your emails stored on Yahoo, Facebook will compile your messages into one place.