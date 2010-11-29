Exporting Your Plastic Surgery: Lifescience Alley Conference and Expo

BREAST AUGMENTATION Destination: Costa Rica. ¿Aumento de pecho? North Americans have flocked here for implants since the ’80s, lured by low prices and high hospital ratings. Local cost: $3,800 U.S. cost: $10,000

LIP AUGMENTATION

Destination: China.

The $2.5 billion Chinese cosmetic-surgery industry is growing at 20% each year, and lip lovers from neighboring countries have made it the No. 1 destination for mouths.

Local cost: $500

U.S. cost: $1,736

CHEEK IMPLANT

Destination: Spain.

Twenty percent of all cheek implants occur in Spain, the No. 1 destination worldwide for the procedure. The face-fat market is buoyed by cheap home rentals, numerous flights, and bilingual hospitals.

Local cost: $1,942

U.S. cost: $2,550

LIPOSUCTION

Destination: Colombia.

A beacon for flabby tourists, Colombia sucks — a lot. Twenty-three percent of cosmetic procedures are liposuction, and 7% of tourists to the capital are there for plastic surgery.

Local cost: $2,500

U.S. cost: $9,000

FACE-LIFT

Destination: South Africa.

Sun, safari … surgery? Roughly 450,000 people travel to South Africa for medical tourism each year, many signing up for “medical safari” packages. Face-lifts remain a taut top draw.

Local cost: $4,620

U.S. cost: $15,000

RHINOPLASTY

Destination: Malaysia.

Even coupled with a pricey flight, a nose job here is still one-third the cost stateside. More than 300,000 medical tourists see logic in such math annually.

Local cost: $1,293

U.S. cost: $8,000

DENTAL IMPLANT

Destination: Hungary.

Rigorous ongoing-training rules make Hungarian dentists a magnet for people seeking a prettier smile, particularly Britons wanting to swish and spit on the cheap.

Local cost: $900

U.S. cost: $2,800