Rebranding and Redesigning Your Company: Color Management Conference

Yahoo Purple has been Yahoo’s corporate color since 1996, but the web portal sported red on its home page until 2009, because old monitors displayed purple as more blue or brown.

Google

Rather than stick to primary colors, the green L shows Google isn’t afraid to break rules, designer Ruth Kendar has said. In 2010, the colors popped even more, when the logo lost some of its shadows.

Jack in the Box

The first logo update since 1985 puts the chain’s nickname in white script. “It’s a sophisticated redo,” says Michael Cronan, cofounder of the design firm Cronan. “Contrast is what we pay attention to in life.”

Apple

Apple president Michael Scott called the original apple “the most expensive bloody logo ever designed.” It’s since moved from six colors to simply silver, relying on its iconic shape.

Kraft Foods

Some designers cringe at the new fragile flurry of colors, but Kraft wanted to echo its product diversity, says spokesman Mike Mitchell. The food giant also lightened its blue (from Pantone 287 to 2945).