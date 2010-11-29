All I Want for Chrismukkahwanzaa…

I love to travel around the world surfing. A big, new part of surfing is stand-up paddleboarding. One of the things I’d love to get is a Gerry Lopez stand-up paddleboard ($1,495, rivierapaddlesurf.com ). It makes it easier to catch waves. — Barney Harford, President and CEO, Orbitz Worldwide

My wife and I just had twins so we are all about pictures now. I’ve always wanted a Wi-Fi-enabled projector that can project pictures of my twins on the walls of my house, and there’s a Dell S300W ($999, dell.com) that does exactly that. — Mark Pincus, CEO, Zynga

A Smythson silver pen ($695, smythson.com). I have given two to friends. That’s a true test of friendship — to give a gift you really want yourself. — Rachel Ashwell, Founder, Shabby Chic

A new Hermès scarf; the Quadrige II ($375, hermes.com) is so punchy. — Miriam Lahage, General Manager, eBay Fashion

A $25 gift card to Best Buy. I’d like to get a DVD or maybe a couple of CDs, but I’d like to pick them out myself. Also, I want to get my ears pierced because I want a change in my look for 2011. The person giving the gift wouldn’t necessarily have to physically pierce my ears themselves. — Andrew Mason, CEO, Groupon

A Korin takoyaki pan ($24.90, korin.com). I just got back from Japan, where we had amazing takoyaki [octopus fritters]. It made me want to replicate it at home. I also think there may be many other uses that we will discover for the pan at Alinea. — Grant Achatz, Chef, Alinea and Next

PeakPilates’s Total Workout System ($5,345, peakpilates.com). Pilates provides results that give me confidence to stand 6 feet tall, while strutting in my 3-inch heels. — Julie Lee, SVP, Vevo