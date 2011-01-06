advertisement
Campo Marzio’s Artisan Stationery Comes to the U.S.

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Late one night, roaming Rome near the Trevi Fountain, I happened upon a little shop that stopped me in my tracks. Its windows full of stationery in glorious color combos — violet and persimmon, navy and marigold — Campo Marzio glowed like a jewel box. I reached for my wallet, but the store was closed.

Back in New York, I did a web search. Good news! This fall, Campo Marzio, which started in 1933 as a source for finely crafted pens, opened its first U.S. outpost, a store-within-a-store at Kate’s Paperie in Manhattan. The luscious leather goods and stylish laptop bags that wowed me that Roman night are a subway ride — or a click (katespaperie.com) — away. They are affordable too: Leather portfolios start at $25 — not much to pay for a thing of beauty and memories of Italy.

