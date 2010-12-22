RoundUp: The Gift of Giving

$75 for 200 dictionaries for students in Africa (Books for Africa, booksforafrica.org )

$50 for 50 trees to be planted in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest (The Nature Conservancy, nature.org )

$25 for a “No Mo’ Chemo” Party to celebrate completion of one young patient’s chemotherapy (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org )

$20 for supplies for a disaster/rescue mobile unit for needy animals (ASPCA, aspca.org )

$12 for 20 pounds of multipurpose soap (Oxfam, oxfamamerica.org )

$3 for a student workbook in Darfur (Catholic Relief Services, crs.org )

$100 for one month of art supplies for a preschool for Chinese orphans (Half the Sky, halfthesky.org)

$120 for a sheep for a needy family in a developing country (Heifer International, heifer.org)

$150 for one front door (Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org)

$500 for the safe delivery of a newborn in Guatemala (Project Concern International, projectconcern.org)

$600 for one teacher’s annual salary at an Afghan or Pakistani school for girls (Central Asia Institute, ikat.org)

$1,000 for one month of housing and basic needs for a woman and her children escaping abuse in the U.S. (Global Giving, globalgiving.org)