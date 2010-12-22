RoundUp: The Gift of Giving

$3 for a student workbook in Darfur (Catholic Relief Services, crs.org)
$12 for 20 pounds of multipurpose soap (Oxfam, oxfamamerica.org)
$20 for supplies for a disaster/rescue mobile unit for needy animals (ASPCA, aspca.org)
$25 for a “No Mo’ Chemo” Party to celebrate completion of one young patient’s chemotherapy (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org)
$50 for 50 trees to be planted in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest (The Nature Conservancy, nature.org)
$75 for 200 dictionaries for students in Africa (Books for Africa, booksforafrica.org)
$100 for one month of art supplies for a preschool for Chinese orphans (Half the Sky, halfthesky.org)
$120 for a sheep for a needy family in a developing country (Heifer International, heifer.org)
$150 for one front door (Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org)
$500 for the safe delivery of a newborn in Guatemala (Project Concern International, projectconcern.org)
$600 for one teacher’s annual salary at an Afghan or Pakistani school for girls (Central Asia Institute, ikat.org)
$1,000 for one month of housing and basic needs for a woman and her children escaping abuse in the U.S. (Global Giving, globalgiving.org)
$2,500 for an operation on one child with a congenital heart condition (Children’s HeartLink, childrensheartlink.org)
$39,000 for a health clinic in Sierra Leone (World Vision, worldvision.org)
All charities featured have received three or four stars from Charity Navigator for organizational efficiency and capacity, except for Catholic Relief Services, which, as a religious ministry, does not file federal financial disclosures.