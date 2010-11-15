Sorry, Facebook Fans, Likes Not Correlated to Mid-Term Election Success: Study

“Is there a connection between aggressive social media and the ultimate political metric: winning your election?”

That’s the question posed by online campaign consultancy firm Trilogy Interactive, which tried to quantify the impact of social media on the mid-term elections in a report published Monday.

“We were getting a little cranky with the simplistic headlines like we were seeing from the L.A. Times blog and Mashable on the importance of Facebook Likes,” says Trilogy’s Steve Olson. “So we did research to correlate the numbers of Likes and actual vote margins.”

Olson is referring to a slew of reports showing how having more Facebook fans or Likes was a good indication of a candidate’s success come election. Indeed, Facebook’s political team said the social network helped predict between 74% to 81% of 2010 races. However, according to Trilogy’s results, the consultancy found only a slight correlation between social media popularity and success in the Senate. That correlation “effectively disappeared” in House and gubernatorial races.