Top 10 Tips to Getting PR in a Web 2.0 World

Social media and the Internet have forever changed

the nature of PR and marketing. The upshot is that businesses have so many more opportunities to get the word

out. In fact, no company today has any excuse not to be promoting itself–and getting noticed.

Here are 10 tips on How to Get Noticed in a Web 2.0 World. I also spoke on

this topic last week at Women Who Launch Southwestern Connecticut.

Tip 1. Have a great story to tell. The biggest scarcity of the 21st

century will be human attention, according to Less Hinton, publisher and CEO of the Wall Street Journal via Sree Sreenivasan, Dean of Students, Columbia’s J-School. You need to create content and information that engages if you truly

want to get attention. A lot of this has to do with positioning. For example, you can say that you’re a marketer, and, seriously, who cares. Alternatively, you can issue a call to arms to marketers and PR professionals to eliminate

gobbledygook from their copy, as David Meerman Scott did awhile back to much

fanfare.

Tip #2. Be the expert. You don’t have to have a

Ph.D in nuclear physics. You just have to know a little more than the average Joe or Jane Q Public. And you

know what? I bet in your subject area you do. A caveat. Don’t Be Mr. or Ms. No it

All but a knowledgeable person who listens as well as shares information.

Tip #3. Be a social media maven. Learn what Twitter,

Facebook and LinkedIn–the heavyweights–can do for your business. Think

relationship building, not sales

Tip#4 Journalists are allies, not friends. Member of

the media have their own agenda and rest assured that it is not your agenda.

Prepare your key messages ahead of time. A word of wisdom: Don’t say anything in an interview you

don’t want to read about tomorrow–or in the case of online media–forever.

Tip#5. Rumors of the press releases’ death are

greatly exaggerated. A well-written press release still has impact; it’s just

that its purpose has evolved. It’s no longer only written for the media but also for

search-engine optimization visibility. As a general rule, if you’re targeting

bloggers, Tight is Right. For general consumption, Keep it simple.

Tip#6. Make the press release pay off. Use a

targeted media list. Be sure to have keywords

people are likely to search on. Google Adwords is a good tool to help you do just that:

Tip#7. Take advantage of low-cost PR services. Use

free or low-cost PR distribution services like Pitchengine, PR Leap and PR

Web. Help a Reporter Out (HARO) is a free service that connects experts with journalists looking for people to interview. .

Tip #8, Treat the media as your client. Give a media

person everything he or she needs to write his/her story. The only thing left will be for the writer will be to add his/her byline. And don’t forget to be available and

accessible. There’s nothing worse to do everything right and at the end of the day fail to show up.

Tip # 9. There is no substitute for face time. Speak

at conferences. Do a media greet and meet. Be sure, however, not to abuse the media

person’s time but provide useful information.

Tip #10. Other techniques to raise yoru profile.

Create a Google profile. Write a blog. Comment on articles. Seek out industry

awards. Get listed in business directories.

Bonus Tip: Do all of these–or even some of them–well and I guarantee I will be seeing your name out there.

Wendy Marx, B2B PR and Marketing specialist, Marx Communications