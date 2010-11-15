Pony Up: Wikipedia Needs $16 Million to Stay Ad-Free

Today, the Wikimedia Foundation announces that it hopes to raise $16 million–“so that Wikipedia and its sister projects can remain freely available to people around the world.” Wikipedia was the 12th most popular site in September, with 80 million unique visitors that month in the US, and 398 million worldwide. Supporting an operation like that costs money–around $20 million per year, says Wikimedia–but last year’s fund-raising drive only raised $8 million.

To boost contributions, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales tells Fast Company they did A/B testing over the last few weeks, placing banners on 5% rotation for certain hours.

“In the past, we basically just winged it,” says Wales. “This time, we tried to do a classic marketing campaign, and we think it’s going to increase the donations a lot.”

Wikipedia also challenged its community to develop more effective advertisements. Soon they had received hundreds of submissions.. Traditionally, says Wales, the No. 1 “revenue-generating banner by a huge margin” is the Personal Appeal ad (pictured above).

“We put up a challenge: beat Jimmy,” says Wales. “We tried a bunch of others that didn’t work at all–I don’t know why, but so far, I win.”

Wales believes it’s because his ad puts a human face on Wikipedia, making it feel less corporate.