Help Fast Company Find the Most Influential Women In Tech 2011

Two years ago, Fast Company compiled a list of the Most Influential Women In Tech , in part to recognize the disadvantages that women in technology face–proper recognition being just one of them. We continued in 2010 with a second list , and now we’re readying a third.

In the past two years we’ve featured Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook; Rashmi Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Slideshare; Morgan Romine, Team Captain of Frag Dolls; Amber Case, a cyborg anthropologist; Jill Tarter, Director, SETI; Clara Shih, founder of Hearsay Labs; and many others. The idea, as always is that these women bring a unique brand of thought to the tech space, whatever business they’re running at the time we feature them. And our coverage of women in tech flows from the pages of our magazine to our website and back again. Case in point: our December/January issue which features Chloe Sladden, who manages Twitter’s media partnerships, on the cover (it goes on sale next week).

Now it’s time to begin putting together the 2011 list of influential women in tech, and this is where we’ll need your help–since there are those who still believe there aren’t any recognizable women in the tech industry. We’re opening a call for nominations, and we’re accepting them through all forms of social media, using the hashtag #wit11.

Here’s how to submit a nomination:

Leave a comment on this post Write a blog post (use #wit11 so that we can find it) Tweet (use #wit11 so that we can find it) Leave a comment on our Facebook Page Tag a photo on Flickr or video on YouTube (use #wit11 so that we can find it) A check-in (on services like Miso and GetGlue, but also on Foursquare and Gowalla, etc. — again using #wt11. keep in mind, these may be a little harder for us to find as their data isn’t necessarily open to listening tools).

Be sure to include as much of the following information as possible:

name, title, and why you’re nominating the person. A link to their

website, blog, work, Twitter, etc. would also be helpful.



To take a deeper dive on who made the lists in the past, visit:

Most Influential Women In Technology 2009



Most Influential Women in Technology 2010