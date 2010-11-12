A First Look At Apple’s iPad With iOS 4

You know that old wives’ tale about how we only use 10% of our brain’s potential? It isn’t true, but up until now, I felt like I was using my iPad at 10% of its potential. A new software update goes a long way towards increasing that number.

First of all, a caveat: This is not technically a review of the long-awaited iOS 4.2 on the iPad. Officially, such a thing does not yet exist, even for the most cutting-edge gadget journalists. Apple has promised to push the update to users sometime in November. Reports that it would come out this week turned out to be inaccurate. What we did get our hands on, however, was the “gold master” release, which is sent to developers so they can make sure their apps work. It is the finished product, essentially, bar a few minor last-minute tweaks.

I took a long evening this week to install the gold master — which is not an easy task; you have to blast your iPad’s content then hit “restore.” I recommend waiting for the real thing if you have lots of content and settings you want to preserve. But the end result was joyous. I’ve used and loved my iPad since it was launched, but I’ve also been constantly aware of a few difficulties with the device. The new OS blasts through those problems, even as it introduces a small new one. It’s two large steps forward, one slight shuffle back.

The first and largest problem I had with the iPad was app management. I had pages and pages of apps, some of them designed for the iPhone, some for the iPad. It was all I could do to keep them segregated. (Yes, you can use iPhone apps on the iPad, but in practice, I rarely did — the pixelated 2x screen is a dealbreaker.) The thought of downloading new iPad apps would elicit a sigh. I’d have to rearrange everything, or suffer through the page-turning or searching necessary to find anything on the device.

The app folders introduced by iOS4 aren’t exactly revolutionary in themselves. iPhone users, myself included, have had them for months. (iOS4 was released for iPhones and iPod Touches this summer; iOS 4.2 will unite all the devices under one OS.) But still, folders on the iPad have caused a revolutionary change in how I use the device. All my iPad apps are on one page, all my iPhone apps are on another. And that’s it. I only have two pages’ worth of apps. And that makes me feel tremendously happy about exploring and downloading more, which I am now doing at a rapid clip. The folders hold up to 20 apps each (on the iPhone, they hold a mere 12), so I don’t have to worry about running out of space.

The second problem, of course, was multitasking. The fact that the iPad couldn’t run apps in the background has been much mocked by techies. What it meant in practical terms was that I couldn’t listen to Pandora while writing an email, say, or sync both CalenGoo (my Google Calendar viewing app) and Things (my To Do list) at the same time. Now I can. It’s just as simple, and stable, as that.