Why Facebook Probably Isn’t Launching an “Email” Service

Facebook’s press event on Monday morning, in advance of the Web 2.0 Summit, has the rumor mills churning. The buzz is about just one thing: that Facebook is about to launch an email service, one that many are calling “the Gmail killer.”

A few clues point in this direction. The invite itself features a delightfully retro Air Mail envelope border. (Which begs the question: How do those Internet-loving whippersnappers at Facebook know what an Air Mail envelope looks like?) Then, you’ve got the fact that Facebook reportedly has an email project in the works, called Project Titan. Next, you’ve got the new changes to the company’s privacy policy — one which, email marketers fret, is designed to keep spam out. And finally, you’ve got the fact that Google raised the drawbridge on its user data this week. The ensuing spat centered on Google’s claim to fairness: If Facebook was going to bar Google from extracting the social network’s data, Google was going to stop handing theirs over like a naïve nincompoop. But it’s possible Google’s decision had another motivator. It might have been a pre-emptive defense to prevent a new Facebook email system from enabling Gmail users to jump ship at the drop of a hat.

On the surface, a Facebook email application seems to makes a lot of sense. But there are also plenty of reasons why Facebook might have something else up its sleeve. Here’s our breakdown.

Why the idea of a Facebook email service seems to make sense

Philosophically, Facebook is about enabling people to connect to each other. Economically, it’s about getting you to put every last detail of your life into its databases. Those two goals mesh nicely in an email application. Despite all the IM’g and texting going on, email is still a primary mode of communication. A lot of the way you communicate with the people you’re connected to still happens in email. And many of your life details get recorded in those communications. So a Facebook email app would seem to advance the company’s philosophical goals. And it would help the company’s bottom line, because it could suck that much more information about you into its databases.

From a user perspective, a Facebook-enabled email system could be attractive. We want to organize the increasingly disparate parts of our lives. Email is one of those, and a standalone app like Outlook is often siloed from the rest of the information we track. An email application that’s tied in with all the other parts of our lives that Facebook is tying together (photos, places, events), could be enormously powerful—if done right.

And why in reality Facebook probably isn’t building one