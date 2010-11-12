The extraordinary thing was not that Ginny Thomas, riot grrrl wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence, placed a call to Anita Hill, demanding that she publicly admit she was wrong for the accusations made years ago against her spouse. Wouldn’t any of us want the same from our own partner if we were recklessly accused of harassment and the accusation was unfortunately supported by ten additional witnesses?

It is that when asked about the motivation for her call after eighteen years, Ginny Thomas stated that it was done to “extend an olive branch” and “in the name of peace.” This dumbfounded Ms. Hill who apparently didn’t recognize the selfless plea for harmony, coming as it did disguised as a demand that she admit total wrongdoing.

Anita missed the point. She was thinking “old peace,” historically achieved only by laborious negotiations, bitter compromises, and tentative settlements. This is the New Peace–fast, practical, and doable by anyone. All you have to do is get the other party to admit they are totally wrong and voila! Peace.

If either Israel or Palestine simply got the other State to admit they were totally wrong, both would have peace at last and who doesn’t want that? If either the Republicans or Democrats got the other party to admit they were totally wrong, we’d be able to lose the new oppressive restrictions on all those well-meaning, benevolent financial institutions or legalize pot and socialism. On the commercial side, if AT&T got customers in San Francisco and New York to admit they were wrong for using too much wireless service, the populations of two major U.S. cities would live longer due to reduced stress. Apple, always a visionary company that serves as a model to so many, has already employed the New Peace by insisting that customers admit they were holding the phone wrong.

Maybe the best thing about the New Peace is that it fits right in with today’s hectic lifestyles. You don’t even have to meet the person whose wrongful acts have so disturbed your own deserved tranquility. Ginny Thomas was able to deliver her passionate and noble urging for harmony between humans by leaving a message on Anita Hill’s voice mail. Done. Next?

“We must be the change we wish to see in the world,” said Gandhi, and who can argue with this beautiful sentiment? The New Peace is all about accountability, which is so sadly missing in our world today. Consider the relationships in your own life that have gone sour, the conflicts and hurt unresolved. Reach out now to that alienated person who perhaps was once so important to you. Be a messenger of the New Peace by insisting they take full accountability for what they’ve done wrong.

Why wait? The world isn’t going to get better on its own.