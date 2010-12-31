RentTheRunway Lets You Wear Designer Fashion on the Cheap

JENNY FLEISS AND JENN HYMAN

Cofounders, RentTheRunway

New York

President Fleiss, 27, left, and CEO Hyman, 30, offer every woman her dream closet with affordable rentals of designer dresses. Hyman: “Women feel this constant pressure to wear something new, especially now that pictures are posted on sites like Facebook. We want to enable women to have a new dress for every occasion.” Fleiss: “Pick a dress you love, and we’ll send it in two sizes to ensure the perfect fit. When you’re finished, pop it in the mailbox, and we’ll take care of the dry cleaning. Renting costs $50 to $300, just 10% of the retail value. Women today have a cost-per-wear mentality, and it’s stylish to be thrifty. We have more than 750,000 members, and we’re adding 20,000 every week.” Hyman: “We’ve developed personal relationships with more than 100 brands to make sure we get the most current inventory. Herve Leger, Proenza Schouler — these are designers our customers have always dreamed of wearing, so they take better care of the merchandise than we ever expected, and that has been the biggest preserver of our garments.” -Online Extended Q&A- Fast Company: What gave you the idea for RentTheRunway?

FC: Other sites rent aspirational pieces of clothing, but

you’ve quickly emerged as the leader in the space. What do you think has

helped you succeed? JF: It’s so important to work directly with designers. We

realized that making sure we were on the same team as these brands not

only helped us in terms of getting a great selection, but they also have

such valuable insights and links into this industry. We want to work

with them as opposed to doing something that would ever alienate them.

We also had to create something that felt very true and real to all of

our customers. Bag Borrow or Steal, for example, rents bags that

sometimes have a retail price of $10,000—it doesn’t seem as believable

that women would actually be wearing these items. So we picked brands

like Herve Leger, Proenza Schouler–brands that women are aspiring to

wear, but that are also a bit more attainable. FC: Has maintenance of the garments been a challenge? JH: These are designers that our customers have always wanted

to wear, so they take better care of the merchandise than we ever

expected, and that has been the biggest preserver of our garments. JF: We also dry clean everything. When women are finished with

the dresses—we send two sizes to ensure the perfect fit—they just pop

them in the mailbox, and we take care of everything else. We’ve become

relative experts on how to hang and warehouse dresses to maintain that

fantastic brand-new feeling. FC: When you were at Harvard, did you ever think you would end up in the fashion industry?

JF: I think we both had a very entrepreneurial mindset, but we

didn’t know we were going to start a business right out of school, and

we didn’t know we were going to start a business on the fashion stage.

But as we started working together and the concept evolved, it was very

clear to us that this was great timing given the recessionary

environment. FC: Do you think that played a big part in your success? JF: The economy has made women more conscious of a

cost-per-wear mentality. Before buying something, they think about how

many wears they’ll get out of it, and if the price doesn’t make sense,

they’ll pass. Women are a lot more open about and proud of being

thrifty. It used to be all about showing how much wealth you could wear,

and now women are much more apt to talk about the deal they got. It’s

kind of in style to be cost conscious now. JH: We’re creating an emotional experience. Our customers feel

like we give them an extra bit of magic, help them have that fashion

moment, that confidence to go out and take on the world. It’s a

Cinderella experience, getting to go to your college reunion or on a

first date in a brand that is normally denied to you. To have someone

saying, yes, you can wear that, you’re good enough to wear that—they’re

just over the moon. This interview has been condensed and edited.