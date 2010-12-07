Innovation Agents: Dr. Jason Clay, SVP of Market Transformation, World Wildlife Fund

Dr. Jason Clay believes if we can convince just 100 major corporations to be sustainable, global markets will shift to protect the planet that our consumption has already outgrown. To that end, the World Wildlife Fund’s SVP of Market Transformation has dedicated his career to enacting change in the global commodities business.

Out of the 100 most influential, 40 have already agreed to work with Clay and WWF. Execs at Coca-Cola, Cargill, Walmart, P&G and IKEA are all analyzing their supply chains to ensure the natural resources they use are sustainably harvested. And while it makes good business sense for those organizations, Dr. Clay says this helps a larger bottom line: our consumption deficit.

Citing UN Population Council on Food Security data on the sheer

magnitude of malnourished children in the world, Dr. Clay says,

something’s got to give. “It’s the biggest issue of the 21st century and it’s in everyone’s interest to produce more with less in a finite planet,” he tells Fast Company. “We can’t continue to feed [the world’s] 6 billion people unless we shift focus.”

One of the most staggering statistics Dr. Clay points to is that in past 40 years only .7 percent of the world’s food is organic, which he says begs the question, “Do we have to work another 40 years to double that?” And if so, is that both sustainable and beneficial to the 9 billion hungry bellies estimated to populate the planet by 2050?

Dr. Clay believes that better resource management can solve much of the problem. He learned this first-hand working on his family’s farm in Missouri. “I grew up as a conservationist. We lived on less than a $1 a day per person,” he recalls. While he got schooled the basics of growing crops and tending animals, Dr. Clay says he also learned the importance of plowing around hillsides terraces and other steps to reduce erosion. “There’s a fundamental difference between an environmentalist who’s out there doing, and a person who turns a page in a book,” he says.