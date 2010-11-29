The Best of Boing Boing

Art student creates invisible car with cool paint-job
A visit to the coldest town on Earth
School used student laptop webcams to spy on them at school and home
Adventurer will live 300 days as Robinson Crusoe
Amazon supplier loses warehouse lease, invites the public to loot its books
Scientist who did groundwork for Chemistry Nobel now works for $10/h at a Toyota dealership
Crayons carved into the 12 symbols of the Chinese zodiac
Todd Lappin reviews the first class suite of the Emirates A380
Old Nintendo NES system and five games sell for $13,105 on eBay
The criticism that Ralph Lauren doesn’t want you to see!