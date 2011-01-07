College Football by the Numbers

The Rose Bowl game, which debuted in 1902, is the oldest bowl game in the country. In 2010, 93,963 people attended. The game has sold out for 63 years in a row.

As recently as the early 1930s, the only major bowl game was the Rose. This season there will be 35. Last season’s 34 games were attended by a total of 1.77 million people and watched on TV by 225 million.

The BCS distributed $155.2 million in revenue from the big five 2009-2010 bowl games to NCAA conferences and independent teams Notre Dame, Army, and Navy, with Big Six conferences getting 82% of the pot.

In a recent survey, 63% of those polled said they want to replace the system with playoffs. In the same poll, 26% of Republicans surveyed said they are “very interested” in college football, compared with just 18% of Democrats.

Just 3 of the 32 members of the House Subcommittee on Commerce, Trade, and Consumer Protection attended a July hearing on the BCS — the third one held in the past two years.

30.8 million viewers watched the 2010 national championship on TV, up 4 million from 2009.