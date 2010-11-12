How to Have an Idea

Two years ago I had an idea that eventually became a book. It happened to me early one morning. I was sitting alone, sipping coffee, on the rooftop of the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney. My idea was whether physical spaces influence the quality of our thinking?

But then I had a thought. Would I have had this idea if I was on the phone, looking at a computer screen, in a dark basement office* in London? I think the answer is no. Objects and environments that we take for granted change our minds but the clarity to see this only comes with a certain distance or detachment.It is only when we disrupt our routines that our thinking changes. Indeed, it is only when we stop thinking that things really start to happen.

Some people can have a good idea anywhere. Even at work. Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin jumps to mind as a good example. But I’d suggest that such occasions are rare. Most people don’t have great ideas at work because ideas prefer non-work environments. Ideas like going for a walk. They like taking hot baths. They like foreign holidays. Most of all they like staying in bed.

The problem is that we are looking for ideas in all the wrong places. We are spending too much time frantically seeking out ideas at work rather than calmly shifting our surroundings so they get a chance to visit. Indeed, there is an expectation that all we need to do is follow the right process™ and new ideas will arrange a meeting, at a convenient time, with the right people. But it never quite happens like that does it?

One reason for this is that a culture of busyness has taken over. People are expected to be constantly productive. Furthermore, ideas are expected to occur even in the most dreary and depressing places. In short, people are expected to think of ‘out of the box’ even when they are sitting in a sterile monotone cubicle.

A related problem is connectivity. We just don’t switch off. Because communication is now instant, people expect immediate responses and answers.

This is fine on one level. We can, as Malcolm Gladwell has rightly pointed out, think at astonishing speed. But not, I’d argue, when we are trying to think deeply about a problem or a potential solution. Big ideas take time. They require diverse inputs, which generally requires a degree of just messing about.