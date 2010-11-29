What’s Next for Advertising? Help Us Find Out

We want to create a discussion about the future of Madison Avenue. Follow these directions to contribute, by asking anyone who tweets for his or her vision of the new ad industry. (The concept was created for Fast Company by Big Spaceship and Co.) Follow the discussion on FastCompany.com , where you can also check out our podcast featuring industry insiders assessing their future, and images of the changing business created by the likes of BBDO, the Factory, and Victors & Spoils. Here is how you can help drive the conversation:

1. If you don’t have it, download the Microsoft tag reader to your cell phone: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tag-reader/id298856272?mt=8.

2. Scan the code.