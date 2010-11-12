New Business Models Are America’s Most Undervalued Export

President Obama’s trip to Asia has inspired a wave of worried commentary about America’s diminished standing in the world economy. And there’s no bigger worrier than New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, who has spent the last few years sounding the alarm about the challenge to the West of the rise of East. Friedman normally focuses his anxiety on China, but this past Election Day, he looked at India and a new generation of startups poised to disrupt established business models.

In particular, Friedman told the story of a startup in South Delhi called EKO India Financial Services. The fast-growing company uses cell phones, software, and text messaging to allow migrant workers without access to traditional banking to transfer funds and save money–a low-cost answer to a big-time problem. In just 18 months, the company has 180,000 users doing 7,000 transactions a day and is already turning a profit.

It’s a wonderfully uplifting story–as well as, according to Friedman, a potentially big worry. “In the next decade,” he predicted, “we will see some really disruptive business models coming out of here–to a neighborhood near you. If you thought the rate of change was fast thanks to the garage innovators of Silicon Valley, wait until the garages of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore get fully up to speed. I sure hope we’re ready.”

I guess I should be worried, although I’m not sure why it’s bad for the United States if brilliant entrepreneurs in India make life a little easier for their poorest countrymen, and eventually introduce their ideas to our economy. Isn’t that called progress?

Moreover, in their understandable urgency to alert us to the challenges of new competitors such as China and India, pundits often undervalue the power of Made-in-the-USA business models. American entrepreneurs still do their fair share of disrupting around the world, and we still have lots to learn about what innovative companies are doing right beyond our borders.

One case in point is the high-flying track record of Azul airline, the next act of legendary aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman. As the founder of JetBlue, Neeleman spent a decade building an airline that defined low costs, high quality, and a unique customer experience. After the famous Valentine’s Day Massacre of 2007, when a poor reaction to an ice storm left thousands of passengers stranded, JetBlue’s board forced the founder out.

Neeleman didn’t stay grounded for long. He took his entrepreneurial insights to Brazil, where he is using the JetBlue model (Azul means “blue” in Portuguese) to disrupt a comfortable oligopoly, which serves rich travelers well, but ignores the needs of 100 million lower-income customers. “People thought, [air] travel is for the elite, we travel by bus,” explained customer-services director Jason Ward, a JetBlue alum. “So we can help the realize that air travel is affordable, accessible, and that it’s for everybody, not just for the rich.” In other words, innovations by a wealthy American entrepreneur are broadening the travel horizons of tens of millions of low-income Brazilians.