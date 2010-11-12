Can Computer Code Be Greener? Facebook Thinks So

Facebook, which is getting some negative PR on environmental issues, recently announced several green initiatives. Some

of them are intuitive: getting employees to cut down on water

usage, a shuttle bus, composting. Most intriguing, though, is one initiative to ensure that the

very code written by Facebook’s programmers is itself as green as

possible, something achieved by converting Facebook’s code from one

language called PHP to another called C++.

How can it be that one type of computer code is “greener” than another? And what is the greenest code?

Some

programming languages are more energy efficient than others because

they simply run faster. A program that can be executed faster reduces the load on a central processing unit, which in turn demands less energy from the massive data centers run by Facebook that pull electricity from the grid. The question, “Which programming languages are

greenest?” is actually just another way of asking which produces the

fastest code, says David Andersen, an assistant professor of computer

science at Carnegie Mellon. “That’s a question we computer geeks love to

fight about.”

For the most part, though, the computer geek

consensus is that the so-called “interpreted” languages like PHP are

slower than the “compiled” languages like C++. In general, interpreted

languages are easier to program in, but take longer to run. “If you

write the same program in PHP or C++ ,” says Andersen, “you’ll find the

C++ version takes ten times as many lines of code to write, making it

harder, but the program in C++ runs five times faster.”

It might seem counterintuitive that a program with more lines of code would run faster.

But since C++ is rawer, in a sense–closer to those ones and zeroes

that computers ultimately run on–it means there is less digestion, so

to speak, involved. “C++ is converted to machine code before being run,” says Joel

Ross, a Ph.D. student in UC Irvine’s Social Code Group, “whereas PHP,

every time you run it, it has to get converted.”

Is C++ always the fastest language? Not necessarily, says Ross: “Languages can have different strengths.” (And there are hundreds,

if not thousands, of them.) Kathleen Fiehrer, an Intel employee

affiliated with the Climate Savers Computing Initiative, explains that

in a personal computer, you want a language that will “race to

idle”–that is, finish a given job as fast as possible, then let the

computer rest. For servers, on the other hand, which are constantly

active, you just want to be assured that you are getting an optimal

performance/watt ratio.