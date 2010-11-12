How the Web Is Re-Inventing Employee Training (Infographic)

Training on computers is something that many companies have been doing for a long time. There have been very successful companies built from software- and video-based training methods that enhanced the traditional classroom model and opened up opportunities for off-location training.

Today and into the near future, the Internet appears to be the clear choice for all or part of major corporate training programs. It’s easier to deliver, less expensive to maintain and update, and allows for interactivity and course re-direction that other methods have never enjoyed. It is projected to become a $110 billion per year industry within 5 years.

This infographic from our friends at Mindflash clearly portrays where we are and where we’re going in the online training world.

Click the image to enlarge.

[Via Mindflash]