How Tynt Helps 600,000 Sites Copy and Paste Your Interests

If you’re a publisher, you want to know what your readers are most interested in–that way you can better target editorial and keep readers coming back. Until now, most publishers have relied on tracking whole pages to discern their readers’ priorities. But a tool from a company called Tynt, based in San Francisco, is giving them even better insight–by showing them the specific content within each page that readers are passing on to others.

You may know of Tynt already. It’s the software that appends the “Read More” URL whenever you copy text off a website paste it into a document or email. Over 600,000 sites use the technology, including the Time Inc. and Conde Nast family of magazines. The links included with the text help publishers by driving traffic back to their sites (when one reader sends an interesting morsel to another), and the proliferation of links helps their search juice.

Equally useful is the dashboard Tynt is now providing to customers, that lets them see the specific parts of a story users are cutting and pasting. When President Obama came to the Bay Area shortly before the midterm elections, SFGate, the online site of the San Francisco Chronicle, reported on a handful of fundraisers the president attended, including one hosted by Google executive Marissa Mayer.

“People were reading through the story and copying ‘Marissa Mayer’ and pasting it into Google to try to find out who this person was,” SFGate’s vice president for digital Michele Slack told Fast Company. “[We realized] we should have hyperlinked [Mayer’s name] to a page about her that put together a lot of articles we already have about her and give people that information ourselves instead of having them go out to Google.”

New tools will go even further, analyzing the way users share content to help publishers figure out who their most influential readers are. The URLs Tynt generates include unique information for each user, so publishers–which include anyone who creates content on the Web, not just professional media organizations–will be able to identify which users send the most traffic back to the site.