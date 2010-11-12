Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo’s Motion Control Still Beats the Competition

[Filming and editing by Adam Barenblat]

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime talked with Fast Company about the state of the company, the gaming giant’s holiday season plans, and the coming launch of the 3DS handheld, “It will be the true, first-ever mass-market 3-D device.” Fils-Aime also says Nintendo’s original approach to motion control versus their competitor’s new products is still superior, “Our position in the motion control space is indisputed.”

Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime on the Holiday Season

Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime on Competition and Annual Business