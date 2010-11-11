Xbox 360: No Longer a Gaming Console?

Almost half of the time spend on Xbox Live, the online entertainment service of Microsoft’s gaming system, isn’t spent playing games, reports CNET. According to Dennis Durkin, corporate vice president and chief operating and financial officer of Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business, fully 40% of XBox Live’s 25 million subscribers are using the console to stream Netflix movies, listen to music from Zune or Last.fm, and surf Facebook and Twitter.

The statistic, which was revealed at the BMO Capital Markets Digital Entertainment Conference in New York, drives home the fact that what were once strictly video game systems are fast becoming all-purpose family entertainment centers. On average, the non-gamers spend an average of three hours per day online, said Durkin.

How far will this trend go? Personally, I’m looking foward to the day Xbox Live adds e-books. That would make it much easier for me to pass off buying the latest console as the highbrow gesture I’ve always considered it to be. Soon I’ll be mashing the buttons of my controller while reading the next chapter of War and Peace.

[Image: Flickr user jeffgunn]