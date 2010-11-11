Conference Organizers Suck at Name Tags

Every once in a while I start to feel like I’m taking myself a bit too seriously and I have to slip in a more cheeky post. But to every jest there is some truth. So here’s what really winds me up … .

It OUGHT to be really obvious how to create a proper tag for a conference, but my observation is that 98% of conferences suck at name tags. Maybe more. It makes networking much more difficult / awkward. And it’s so damn solvable–no rocket science degree required.

It completely baffles me, actually. I would think these suggestions would be a BGO (blinding glimpse of the obvious, for those TLA fans) but I guess not. If you agree with me, please forward this post to people organizing conferences to save us all the future hassle.

1. If you can, avoid “hanging” name tags – I’m not a big fan of name tags that hang from your neck. One reason is that the length is hard to estimate and therefore the tags usually end up somewhere close to your belly. It is really impractical to try and glance at somebody’s name / company when it’s by their belly. It’s even more embarrassing if you’re already supposed to know the person and you’re looking for a prompt to remember their name or when you’re trying to figure out the name of a woman. Bit awkward, hey?

My preference is to have a name tag that has a magnetic device so that each person can attach it to their shirt, blouse, lapel or wherever they want it. But I guarantee the people will place it higher than the hanging name tag and thus readable.

2. If you have hanging name tags make them two sided – The magnetic name tags are more expensive so I know some people won’t opt for them. If you DO go for hanging name tags, for fuck sake print the names on both sides of the tag. It seems a universal law that these tags flip over and more than 50% of the time seem not to land on the side with the name. It’s so easy to just print two-sided. If you’re going to bother having name tags, you want people to read them. Let’s just call it “BothSidesoftheTag.”