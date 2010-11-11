Apple-Twitter Partnership a Win-Win: Why Didn’t Facebook Take the Deal?

Today, Apple’s Ping service unveiled a new partnership with Twitter, which we’re dying to call Twing (or Pitter). The deal gives Twitter users the option to link their accounts to Ping, iTunes’ troubled social network, and port activity between the two services. It’s a huge win for both Apple and Twitter, but the real question is: why didn’t Facebook take the deal?

Clearly, Facebook was Apple’s first choice. Steve Jobs desperately wanted the networks’ 500 million users (Twitter has 175 million) to help populate Ping through Facebook Connect. Heck, Apple even advertised for it originally:

But after a reported 18 months of negotiations between Apple and Facebook, the deal crumbled. Why? Because of Facebook’s demands for “onerous terms,” according to Steve Jobs.

Critics might argue Facebook made the right move. After all, giving Apple access to its half-billion users is a lot to stomach. On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg and Co. may have lost out on something more valuable: user behavior. Apple, through iTunes, has created a community of very willing customers: Users let Apple store their credit card information, and are eager to buy apps and songs and movies and books. No social network has reached that point, and Apple could be the key.

After today’s announcement, we’ll be closely monitoring whether iTunes-like user behavior begins to migrate to Twitter with the help of linked accounts. Twitter is giving Apple access to its millions of users and allowing an embedded iTunes window with song previews, Ping-related activity, and links to the iTunes store. In exchange, Twitter will have the opportunity to foster an environment where users feel comfortable spending money on Twitter. Will purchases on Twitter–be it from ads or friends’ tweets–soon be just a click or two away? A source tells Fast Company that consumer credit card information will still be stored at Apple, not Twitter, even with linked accounts. But that doesn’t mean Twitter won’t gain a slice of the pie from iTunes.