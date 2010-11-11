Narrative Blitz!: The Race to Tell the Story of the Midterms

advertisement

“I’ve spent my whole life chasing the American dream,” John Boehner

said, just before tearing up and getting verklempt. Everyone knows

that’s the international symbol for having finally, against overwhelming

odds, made it. On the other side of the country, Harry Reid gave his own victory

speech. He promised struggling Nevada families that “the bell that just

rang isn’t the end of the fight; it’s the start of the next round.” Wednesday afternoon, President Obama mumbled awkwardly to explain a

car in a ditch in neutral with people pushing in opposite directions

while a slurpee looks on from the shoulder or something like that,

continuing his Guinness Book run for Most Bloated Metaphor.

In the days following the 2010 midterm elections, there’s been a

second, unseen battle being waged across America’s airwaves and

hotspots: to control the story of what this election really means for

America. Regardless of who wins, the victor will benefit the most and,

accordingly, control the story heading into 2012. After all, History is just the winner’s recollection of what happened that day. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s something much more

fundamental going on here. In the beginning–long before electricity

and running water, much less iPads and Twitter feeds–we “knew” very

little. Humans, being curious creatures who like being right, used

stories to fill in the cracks where knowledge was missing. “That’s Zeus up there throwing that lighting, because you did that

thing you shouldn’t have!” For the balance of human history, stories

like this were used to span the gaps between what we observed in the

world and what we thought was happening. Then, on the Eighth Day, we invented the Internet, so you’d think we

wouldn’t have that problem anymore. To our collective chagrin, we’ve

got piles of information now–an undifferentiated mass of data we

couldn’t sort through in a lifetime, even if we stopped checking our

blackberries Blackberries and iphones iPhones every 6 minutes. So why am I rambling on about the advent of stories and prehistoric

man? Because in a world of infinitely accessible knowledge and instant

communication, whoever controls the story controls how we react to

everything else. As a matter of biology, we can’t hold all that

information in our heads at once. Half of it is contradictory anyway.

No matter how committed we may be to “just the facts,” we still need a

coherent story to organize and connect those facts, to give them

meaning. The stories competing for primacy in our minds are filters

telling us what to believe, what to care about, and how to respond.

An example helps make the point. Let’s say you’re about to park your

car when another driver squeals around the corner and darts into your

space. This, just like a midterm election, is an event. You

immediately begin to imagine why this happened. Depending on variables

as different as what kind of day you’ve had or how recently you stole

someone’s space, you might think, “This jerk has NO concern for anyone!”

Or: “He must be extremely late for something to act like that.” If you see that driver in the store, everything he does will be

filtered through your mind’s story about him. If he grabs the cheap

store brand, you might think, “He doesn’t even care about what he’s

buying.” Or: “He doesn’t even have time to look at what he’s buying.” In 2006, Barack Obama noticed that the narrative Americans were

telling themselves was about a government out of touch, ignoring the

people who hired them. He positioned himself as the answer, as the way

we could relieve our frustration. But during the course of his first

two years in office, the Republicans, led recently by the Tea Party,

have managed to make the Righteous Will to Correct Washington’s Insider

Culture their story. That’s why the president looked so lost and forlorn on Wednesday. It wasn’t shock–we knew this was coming for months. Instead, the

story he thought he controlled was taken from him. Without a narrative

frame, he struggled to organize the events of the election in a way

that made sense. He was the One to fix Washington, not them! If you want to understand just how important owning the story and

writing the history truly is, pay attention in the next few months to

how Republicans, Democrats, and the President explain what this

election, and the future, “means.” Pay attention for words and phrases

like “this is about,” “America is,” “the stakes are high.” These

phrases are far too broad to account for all the facts, but that’s not

the point. What you’ll hear are attempts to control the story we use to

understand what’s happening. Their interpretation becomes our

interpretation–their reality becomes our reality.

Whichever story you choose to believe, you’ll do so knowing that

you’re right and they’re wrong. At least, of course, until a better

Whichever story you choose to believe, you'll do so knowing that
you're right and they're wrong. At least, of course, until a better
story comes along.