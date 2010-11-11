Want a Personal Stylist? There Might Be an App for That!

We all dream of having our very own personal stylist, but lets face it, unless you’re an A-list celebrity its unlikely to happen.

Luckily we may have found a solution… This week Lady Geek TV brings you an episode on the very best in apps that help you look great and ensure making a fashion faux pas a thing of the past.

Starting with Go Shop!

from Ovi, which is an up-to-date directory of shops helping you

navigate through hundreds of stores by giving you lists and

reviews of the stores closest to you. Ask A

Stylist iPhone app gives you one to one personal advice about what to wear and more

importantly, what not to wear. Then finally, Touch Closet,

on iPhone, helps you put your whole wardrobe on your phone and

gives you a bit of inspiration to make sure you mix and match your look.

So there we have it our very own personal stylist. Why not check them out for yourself and let us know what you think?

Be one of the first to see the second series of Lady Geek TV’s app show by joining our community on Facebook by liking our page, alternatively you can follow us on Twitter.