The Elevator Pitch: Want to Make a Point? Just Be Yourself

A few weeks ago I made a 5-minute pitched at NYC Startup weekend. Unfortunately, it was video taped. I thought I had done pretty well and made my point. But as the video showed, sure I made my point, but I most certainly didn’t get the message across. There’s a big difference.

Your lips are moving. You’re making points. You’re showing all sorts of colorful charts. And you’re doing it all in 4 minutes and 47 seconds, less than the allotted time. Great job! But you know what? You didn’t connect with your audience. You looked rehearsed and unauthentic. You were tense and almost too aggressive because you just had to get through your list of points. You looked more like an uptight bible-beating preacher than a calm, relaxed, and pleasant Obama.

Net: You didn’t connect. You lost your audience.

Watching that video made me cringe.

So tonight I had an opportunity to redeem myself. In my application to an incubator, my partner and I were asked to prepare a 2 minute video. The incubator’s advice was not lost on me:

“We advise you not to read from a prepared script. Just talk

spontaneously as you would to a friend.

People reading prepared scripts seem dumb.

Unless you’re a good enough actor to fake spontaneity,

you lose more in the stilted delivery than you gain from a

more polished message.”

So I gave it a shot. At 11:53pm, we took just one take of our video recording, and captured every “uhm” and “uhh”, every unrehearsed and sometimes awkward pause to grope for facts in my tired brain, and every backtrack to remedy incorrect word usage. All fumbling with technology was laid bare for all to see. Was it better? You be the judge.