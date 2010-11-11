Ten Tips to Recruit, Retain, and Leverage Employee Brilliance

If you want to recruit, retain and leverage
the skills and talents of brilliant employees, you need to provide an inclusive
workplace where people love to
come to work. Employers that treat
their employees like recalcitrant children, micromanage and demonstrate their
distrust of them will not only lose good people to their competition but will
eventually end up miserable, broke and obsolete.
Don’t wait until your best people leave
before you assess your strengths, and challenges and realize you need to make
some attitude and cultural changes.
Here
are some ways you can start now:
1-
Review your mission, vision and values. There is a strong
probability that you have become complacent due to the economic turmoil and
have reduced your line of sight.
2-
Renew your passion for your business and what you do, and allow others to see it.
Passion can be contagious and you want everyone else in your organization to
feel it.
3-
Take an interest in your employees beyond their title and
function. Talk to them about their lives after work and find new ways to
connect and develop relationships with them.
4-
Give employees opportunities to contribute and use their talents
in new ways and other areas of work. Be on the look-out for hidden genius or
unseen skills.
5-
Lay-out problems and challenges and ask for solutions. Acknowledge
and reward ideas that solve those problems and/or move your organization
forward.
6-
Create programs and processes to discover high potential employees
at all levels of your organization who may not have been visible or did not fit
your standard profile.
7-
Encourage risk taking and reward people who take failures and turn
them into successes.
8-
Develop systems of accountability at all levels and use those
systems continuously. Ask your employees what they need in order to be more
successful.
9-
If you find yourself getting cynical or impatient, take a break.
Go to a movie, read a book, or take a walk.
10- List what you appreciate about your overall
business, and customers and specific employees.
Simma Lieberman is the author of Putting Diversity to Work and a member of The Million Dollar Consultant® Hall of Fame. Simma Lieberman Associates works to create workplace cultures where people love to do their best work and customers love to do business. Read the Inclusionist blog. Follow her on twitter: @theinclusionist. Subscribe to her newsletter.