Ten Tips to Recruit, Retain, and Leverage Employee Brilliance

If you want to recruit, retain and leverage the skills and talents of brilliant employees, you need to provide an inclusive workplace where people love to come to work. Employers that treat their employees like recalcitrant children, micromanage and demonstrate their distrust of them will not only lose good people to their competition but will eventually end up miserable, broke and obsolete.

Don’t wait until your best people leave

before you assess your strengths, and challenges and realize you need to make

some attitude and cultural changes.

Here

are some ways you can start now:

1-

Review your mission, vision and values. There is a strong

probability that you have become complacent due to the economic turmoil and

have reduced your line of sight.

2-

Renew your passion for your business and what you do, and allow others to see it.

Passion can be contagious and you want everyone else in your organization to

feel it.

3-

Take an interest in your employees beyond their title and

function. Talk to them about their lives after work and find new ways to

connect and develop relationships with them.

4-

Give employees opportunities to contribute and use their talents

in new ways and other areas of work. Be on the look-out for hidden genius or

unseen skills.