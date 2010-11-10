Hulu’s Kilar: We’re Going to Make You Love Ads

No one likes ads. Hulu knows that. (Netflix knows it too, and it’s sticking with an ad-free business plan.) But according to Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, some kind of commercial is an inevitable part of the TV viewing future. That’s why the online video service is trying to revolutionize the TV advertising experience, and maybe even turn viewers into fans. At GigaOm’s New TeeVee Live conference today, Hulu CEO Jason Kilar showed off three new ad strategies Hulu is rolling out. Whether viewers will love them remains to be seen. But they may well presage the direction TV advertising is going.

First, some background. According to Kilar, advertising accounts for 41 cents of every dollar made by premium content. (The rest is made up by subscriptions and transactions, such as DVD sales.) Services like Hulu could create ad-free versions, of course, if customers were willing to pay sufficiently high fees to make up for the lost revenue. But Kilar says surveys of users have shown that people would rather watch ad-supported services than pay the higher rates. That’s why even Hulu Plus, the company’s new premium service now in beta, includes ads.

Kilar says Hulu’s goal is to create a service that users, advertisers, and content owners “unabashedly love.” For advertising, he says, the key is to make them a good an experience for viewers (by not annoying them with ads for products they’re not interested in), delivering impact for advertisers (by putting more of their ads in front people who are likely to be customers and fewer in front of peple who are not), and generating the necessary revenue for content owners. “Advertising is going to play a very big role the future of TV,” Kilar said. “Any scenario about the future of television that doesn’t talk about advertising is missing a big part of the story.”

Among the new strategies Hulu is introducing:

Let viewers trade out ads

On Pandora, you can click the Next button if you don’t like a particular song and wnat to move on to another. Hulu is going to implement something similar. While one ad is showing, Hulu will display three other options, as in the picture below. If you don’t like the one in front of you, you can choose one of the others. That’s a better experience for users, Kilar says. As for the advertisers, the first brand doesn’t have to pay for that impression. Only the second brand pays—and they actually pay a higher rate, because the user chose them. That, in turn, generates more money for the content owner.