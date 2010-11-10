Hulu CEO Jason Kilar Boasts of $240 Million Revenues, 30 Million Subscribers

“I never faulted anyone for assuming we were dead on arrival,” said Hulu CEO Jason Kilar at today’s NewTeeVee conference in San Francisco. “I understand that that was a fair opinion to have.”

But not anymore.

The online streaming service is flourishing: Hulu is projecting revenues of $240 million in 2010, more than double the company’s $108 million earnings last year. What’s more, the service now boasts more than 30 million monthly users, but Kilar would only say the number of Hulu Plus subscribers–paying its $9.99 monthly fee–is “ahead of plan.” (He did mention that industry wide, 41 cents of every dollar earned on premium content is from advertising, while 30 cents is from subscriptions.)

Kilar also explained what the company’s next steps are and why Hulu Plus has ads.

“Our ambition is to be on any internet connected device on the planet,” he said. “We could certainly be on any internet connected device tomorrow if we wanted to.”

But first, Hulu wants to perfect its content and advertising model. Kilar said ads on Hulu are 55% more effective than ads on traditional channels, a major selling point for Hulu’s viability. It’s one of the reasons Hulu Plus still features ads.