Roger Martin, Dean of Rotman School of Management: “Businesspeople Need to Become Designers”

Roger Martin, Dean of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, tells us how businesspeople need to become designers–designing user experiences and business models–to create something new and fantastic, and not just analyze the past.

The Design Does Matter video series is produced by Teknion, creator of award-winning office systems furniture. Teknion also is the publisher of the Design Does Matter book, now in its third edition, featuring essays from top designers and design thinkers. The Design Does Matter concept was developed for Teknion by San Francisco designer Michael Vanderbyl of Vanderbyl Design, who has articulated what Teknion stands for in every media from print collateral to showrooms to digital presence. This year’s Design Does Matter films were produced by Kris Johnson, an independent producer based in San Francisco.

