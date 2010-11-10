PepsiCo’s CSR Tie With Veterans: It’s Dreamy

“After living a life of purpose, responsibility, and meaning, I suddenly was a nobody.” When Brian Iglesias completed 13 years of active duty, he was a combat decorated, service disabled, U.S. Marine officer. In a private interview with Iglesias, he described to me how devastating it was to return to civilian life with bleak prospects of finding a new life of purpose.

Just a few years later, Iglesias is President and CEO of his own enterprise–Veterans Inc., a film and media production company. Iglesias’s company just produced the award-winning documentary film Chosin that chronicles the seventeen-day Korean war battle. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is among those who have commended the film.

Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities

How did Iglesias get from despair to success? Through a program that is entirely free for post-9/11, disabled U.S. veterans. The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV), based at the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University, is a competitive program for vets who have shown the passion and ability to be entrepreneurs–you know the ones who set up lemonade stands when they were kids.

“I always had a dream of building a business,” said Iglasias. “EBV gives you the hard tools, and maybe more importantly, it gives you the confidence. EBV showed me the path. I wouldn’t be where I am today.” EBV is fully funded through private contributions. The program is offered at six colleges and universities throughout the country. Since its founding in 2007, EBV has graduated 200 vets. According to EBV, “almost 70% of the first class are proud business owners, and four of those students own ventures that generated revenues in excess of $1M in 2009.”

EBV was the vision of Professor Michael Haynie, its Founder and National Executive Director. Haynie told me that 30% of post 9/11 vets will sustain enduring physical and psychological disabilities. Further, that “traditional life may be a challenge for them because of issues related to their disabilities. So they turn to entrepreneurship at a rate two times as high as non-veterans.”

“We owe so much to veterans because of the scars of their service,” said Haynie, a veteran himself, who served as an Air Force officer until 2006. I asked him how he conceived of the EBV. “It’s quite simple,” he said. “I believe that each of us should do something we are good at to help improve the lives of vets. What I do well is teach entrepreneurship. That’s how I could help.”