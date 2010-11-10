Plato, Pasteur, and Philip (James) Provide a Wine Lovers Guide to Entrepreneurial Success

Plato’s words, “No thing more excellent nor more valuable than wine was ever granted mankind by God,” would find no argument from Snooth co-founder Philip James, who turned a 30-page business plan into a profitable media business in under four years. Just before handing the reigns over to a new CEO , James spent an hour with me, reflecting on his company’s growth to-date and providing, with a little help from other illustrious oenophiles, a wine lovers guide to entrepreneurial success.

Life is too short to drink bad wine–Anonymous

As is often the case with successful start-ups, the original idea may

not be the big idea, so entrepreneurs must be prepared to pivot.

Explained James, “Snooth was originally going to be an installed kiosk

company,” that provided detailed information on wine in understaffed

grocery stores. Having built the database and a demo site to support

the kiosks, James and his partner, “fumbled around as every-start up

does looking for a revenue model.” Fortunately they quickly eschewed the

hardware business for a software-driven alternative made possible by

the well-timed rise of smart phones. Noted James, “we realized people

are just going to use it on the phone, they don’t need it in the store.”

Thus Snooth.com, the ultimate wine lovers resource, became their focus

and mobile iterations became essentia

Wine gladdens a man’s heart–Psalms

Once you build your product or service, it is essential that you

really understand what business you are in. Having grown Snooth.com

into the world’s largest wine database with over 5 million unique

searches per month, the Snooth team does not see themselves as

educators. Explained James, “it is not our job to make you an expert in

Burgundy, it is actually our job to entertain you and give you what you

want, otherwise you just don’t come back.” Recognizing the importance

of entertainment to the Snooth.com experience, the editorial team covers

a wide range of products and topics from expensive Bordeaux’s to cheap

chardonnays, from baby backs to box wines. If consumers respond well to

a particular topic, more posts along a similar vine follow thus

enhancing engagement.

I like best the wine drunk at the cost of others–Diogenes the Cynic

An essential ingredient to rapid growth is the ability to find new

customers on someone else’s vine. With site traffic up 60%, page views

up 100% and time spent on the site up 15%, Snooth is expecting

triple-digit revenue growth in 2010. A large part of this growth can be

attributed to numerous partnership deals on sites like Epicurious,

Yahoo! And MyRecipes.com on which Snooth powers wine pairings with

recipes. Explained James, “we reach about 10 million people per month

through these partnerships which are branded and link back to

Snooth.com.” Because these are revenue sharing deals, “there are

benefits for both parties, they get unique content and it helps recipe

sites tap new ad verticals,” enthused James. It also means that Snooth

can avoid investing in what James calls, “paid marketing.”