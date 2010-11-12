Despite Ban, YouTube Is Still a Hotbed of Terrorist Group Video Propaganda

YouTube has Community Guidelines that prohibit dangerous or illegal activities such as bomb-making, hate speech, and incitement to commit violent acts. We also remove all videos and terminate any account registered by a member of a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and used in an official capacity to further the interests of the FTO.

Last week, following government requests , YouTube removed videos in which New Mexico-born cleric Anwar al-Awlaki urges Muslims to take up arms against the United States. Most of the video propaganda–by the man government officials say has become a key figure in Yemen-based al Qaeda–has disappeared, but lots of al-Awlaki’s jihadist lectures are still available .

Propaganda videos

from various Al Qaeda spinoffs and franchises are easily available–Al

Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) threaten

Christians, Jews and Shiites and hawk the latest issue of AQAP’s magazine. Al

Qaeda in Yemen opts for a primarily

Arabic-only approach while Al

Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb aims their videos at

speakers of Arabic and French. The video sharing site has

thousands of pro-Taliban

propaganda videos, too, some of which are

aimed at English-speakers.

In Russia and the Caucasian states,

the Islamic

Caucasus Emirate‘s sympathizers upload recruitment

calls to Arabic-speakers for combat against the Russian government,

video

galleries of fighters in action and Russian-subtitled

jihadist propaganda videos originally aimed at Germans

(warning: graphic content). Even the most far-flung regions of the

world produce jihadist propaganda: There are video calls for armed

incitement against the government of the Philippines and calls

to jihad in Nigeria.

According

to a United States government source not authorized to speak on the record who works in counterterrorism, YouTube plays a key part in disseminating

jihadist propaganda to mainstream audiences.

Here’s how it works.

Jihadis and jihadist

sympathizers first obtain new videos from file sharing sites (al-Awlaki’s latest, for instance). The videos are then

uploaded to jihadist bulletin boards and web forums; users of these

forums then typically upload the videos to YouTube and other commercial

sites for mainstream consumption. Even when YouTube does remove videos after complaints, they’re often reuploaded, thanks to the ease of creating new YouTube accounts.

Thomas Hegghammer, senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment and editor of the popular Jihadica blog, notes that “YouTube is extremely important for the dissemination of propaganda videos. I think YouTube is much more influential than bulletin boards because it reaches a much wider audience. Websites that specialise in jihadi propaganda are self-selecting in the sense that the people who access them are interested in jihadi propaganda to begin with. On YouTube, on the other hand, you can come across jihadi videos by accident, for example while searching for more moderate sermons. Basically, having jihadi propaganda on YouTube dramatically lowers the barrier of access.”