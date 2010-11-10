The Most Wanted 2010 Holiday Gadgets: Consumer Electronics Association Study

Spending on consumer electronics items will reach an all-time high this holiday season, as the country begins to bounce back from the recession and Apple takes over the world. Santa Claus has received your SMS and will accept your Groupon via Facebook for an “uber-bundle” of iPads for the whole family.

Shawn DuBravac, chief economist and director of research, and Steve Koenig, director of industry analysis, for the Consumer Electronics Association presented market research predictions for the upcoming holiday season at an event in New York on Wednesday.

First up, the 10 most desired electronics items this holiday season:

Laptop iPad eReader iPod/iPod Touch Video Game System Digital Camera Big Screen TV TV Computer Desktop PC

Seventy-four percent of people plan to spend money on consumer electronics this season, and they will spend $232, on average, on these gifts. (Interesting how Apple is the only company that has its products named and it has two in the top 10).

A large driver in CE holiday sales is what Koenig and DuBravac call the 50% rule, meaning half the annual volume of new technologies–tablets, connected devices, gaming accessories, 3-D TV–shows up in the fourth quarter.