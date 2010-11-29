Innovation Agents: Brandon Kessler, Founder ChallengePost

Brandon Kessler’s got a knack for finding the next big thing. At the age of 18, the Columbia student was among the 10 people in the audience to hear a then-obscure group named the Dave Matthews Band. “I told them I thought they’d be huge,” Kessler says. “So they hired to me to do all of their radio promotion on the East Coast.” Kessler went on to do more for DMB, then started his own label, Messenger Records, heavy on the internet promotions.

Fast forward a decade or so, when he taps into yet another potential zeitgeist. Kessler’s back in the halls of academia –- this time on weekends to earn a business degree — and his study session is interrupted one night when he discovered a challenge online: $100 to anyone who could create a software program that allowed Windows to run on a Mac. The competition ramped up in just a few weeks. “As a marketer, I knew right then we needed an eBay for this, a platform that facilitated problem solving and innovation through competition. I knew it would be my next business,” asserts Kessler.

And just like that, ChallengePost was born — and secured funding — right before the economy crashed and burned in 2008. No matter. To date, Kessler and company have snagged 200 challenges from the likes of the City of New York to Samsung, financial firms to First Lady Michelle Obama and the USDA. Here’s what Kessler told Fast Company about obstacles, tactics and scale models as well as what’s in store as ChallengePost grows.

Did you have any unexpected difficulties or obstacles that made you have to adapt your initial vision to what is working now?

When the federal government decided that it was a necessary part of the future to crowdsource and do more with less, they decided they wanted one platform to facilitate these challenges. At the time, we had one platform. We immediately realized we had to create an architecture that allows governments (national, state, and local) and corporations to have their own platforms powered by ours. It was difficult because we stopped everything and built it in only 60 days, which was an incredibly quick turnaround. It’s been a huge success for the government and is central to our growth strategy, but it was originally unexpected and it reinforces the need to move quickly in order to succeed.

You’ve said that challenges are a great economic engine, but what about your business model?

We get paid by organizations to publish the challenge on our platform, which provides the best tools for running, promoting, and judging a competition. We also get paid to create the challenges, promote them, and manage them.