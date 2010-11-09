Why Are There No Price Wars in Consumer Financial Services?

Maybe the insightful

Freaknomics boys can explain this to me, because I don’t

get it.

advertisement

advertisement

The Dodd-Frank bill (also known, felicitously,

as the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009) is eliminating a whole armada of bank and

credit charges, ranging from over-draft fees to debit charges. These hidden fees made billions for the banks–representing as much as 15% of their profits and costing unwitting

consumers the same. The numbers are so

staggering that Bank of America wrote off $7.6 in anticipation of the

hit they were going to take. Unsurprisingly, to recoup some of these lost

profits, banks are responding by dreaming up a new armada of fees that are

compliant with regulation. As the Wall Street Journal recently wrote: “Some are raising minimum payments on certain customers’ accounts in

order to increase late penalties. Others are ramping up credit-protection

insurance programs and charging customers for coverage without permission.

Still others are pushing aggressively into high-fee prepaid cards, which are

exempt from most of the new rules.” What I don’t get is why some banks haven’t

gone the other way, why haven’t a few aggressive ones started a price war and

cut their fees in an effort to attract customers and grow market share? Why is this monster market so massively

non-competitive? Occasionally you see

ads promising higher rates–tough to muster in a near-zero rate environment —

but strangely, there’s very little fee competition. (The closest is Ally Bank, but they’re

not in the credit card business.) Consumer banking is–or at least should be

— a high volume, low margin business anyway, so why not build a big, loyal,

less-but-still-profitable customer base with a lower-free promise? Particularly when the cost of funds for banks

is so low–what better time to launch a price war?

advertisement

Yes, I know the counter argument–what will

happen is that those banks will attract the least profitable customers. But I don’t buy it. I maintain that in this struggling economy,

and given the anger that the banks have engendered, that customers–good

credit risks, bad ones, and those in-between–will line up. And besides, the price-cutting banks are

under no obligation to lower their credit standards. On the contrary, consumers–and consumer

advocates–would respect that the best prices are only available to those

who’ve practiced good credit hygiene.

Further, I have to believe that the technology sophistication of banks —

analogous to the supply-chain and sourcing sophistication of Walmart–can

enable them to generate increasingly better margins from the same top-line. Price wars have a long tradition, many in

categories that are less commodity-driven than banking. Newspaper price wars have been studied as

business school cases, with Rupert Murdoch being a master of the

game. So why haven’t we seen banks react to

Dodd-Frank, and the current consumer climate, by cutting fees to attract clients? There are four potential reasons I can see: • The most obvious one is that banks need to

replace the lost income that financial regulation has hollowed out of their

bottom line. But that would only hold in

a zero-sum game, where their consumers are locked in–which they’re not. So imagine the marketplace reaction if

Capital One announced that its fees will be half of what Citi charges, no

exceptions, no exclusions. Wouldn’t

there be a stampede of customers? And

then Wells Fargo could jump in and say we guarantee our fees will always be

less than Capital One. Another stampede. But this would lower the earnings multiples

of banks, and that would drive their stocks down. Once upon a time, before the era of financial

engineering, leverage, and the over-marketing of debt, banks were more like

utilities and Wall Street had one set of expectations for their

performance. Now, banks have to put

better numbers on the board, and the only way they can do that in a more

regulated environment–one that, by the way, also insists on higher cash

reserves – is by squeezing every penny out of their already staggering

middle-class consumers. • The second reason militating against a

price war is more conspiratorial. The

banks, their trade associations, and their lobbyists have been moaning that

they need these fees to offset unprofitable businesses like checking accounts —

and they’ve threatened the regulators with restricted consumer access to loans

and banking services should consumer financial reform be approved. (Whether or not the banks are accurately

representing their internal economics is another question.)

advertisement

So after pleading potential poverty to

Congress, it would be hypocritical and embarrassing for banks (actually, banks

only care about the latter, given that the former is part of their mission and

values statement) for them suddenly be able to take the bold step of cutting

prices. • A third potential reason is even more

conspiratorial. There’s an unwritten

hand-shake of collusion going on here; banks know that a price war would

benefit no one in the end–except consumers, of course–so they have a silent

agreement to avoid this kind of mutually assured economic destruction. • The final hypothetical reason is a

cultural one. Banks are run by people

trained to make money by finding every nickel in the couch, or better, by

securitizing couches and selling tranches of coin-bearing couches to the

pension funds. That’s why all their

“financial innovation” involves shrewd and insidious ways to get around

regulations with fees that are disguised as cleverly as Improvised Explosive

Devices. When was the last time you

heard about any “financial innovation” that actually benefited consumers? Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. That’s the best I can do when it comes to

figuring out why an industry that seems ready for price wars, is heading in the

opposite direction. But I’m sure the

Freaknomics crew can do better.