Serial Entrepreneur Fights Climate Change With Bottle and Bamboo Buildings

Illac Angelo Diaz is a former model, corporate executive, and VJ from the Philippines who is now leading the largest fight against climate change the country has ever seen–by becoming a serial entrepreneur. The MIT urban planning graduate and Harvard Kennedy School Mason Fellow talked to Fast Company about his latest innovations, and the climate threat to the 7,000-island country of the Philippines.

Diaz started out as the founder of the Pier One Dormitories–a transit home for the Philippines’ massive work force of migrant seafarer workers who earn less than $1 per day–and the MyShelter Foundation, an alternative architecture non-profit utilizing materials such as bamboo and plastic bottles for schools, clinics, and other at-risk and climate change-affected structures.

Now, Diaz says, his focus is on “leapfrogging, which we are trying to do when it comes to climate adaptation and through the use of international competitions as a way to leverage the build-up of ideas and applications of designs on the ground, rather than long innovation chains of trial and error.”

The international competition is Design Against the Elements, launched in partnership with the government of the Philippines, with entrants from all over the world. The winning design/architecture team will get to build their proposed “eco-village,” in the Philippines, with support from the MyShelter Foundation and partners, including National Geographic, ArcAsia, and others.

The Philippines is home to some of the world’s poorest residents, and it is those residents that are hardest hit by the typhoons and floods of climate change. Last year, 80% of Manila was under water after tropical storm Ketsana.