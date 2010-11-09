What’s Killing Your Brand (and how to kill it before it kills you)

I had the honor of being asked to speak to the marketing community of Minneapolis and presented a brand new presentation. It covered an area of branding I have found to be understood by very few business owners and professionals.

It is based on one chapter in my book, Defying Gravity & Rising Above the Noise.

Here are some sound bites and takeaways that got tweeted (of all things!) during my presentation:

Fact: Doing something stupid with your brand in half the time isn’t progress (or smart or profitable).

Fact: If your brand is using cliches, you’re promoting your category, NOT your brand.

A comment on Social Media: Social media is NOT a brand strategy.

Social media is a channel, NOT a strategy.

Social media is a channel, NOT a strategy. Good content and branding is all that ever worked.

Cliches can kill your brand faster than a room full of politicians.

Cosmetic fixes: If you want a brand to fail: brand without a strategy (since any change will only be cosmetic and will cost a fortune to maintain).

Here is the presentation for your information and use in forwarding your brand.

Follow David Brier on Twitter here.

Recipient of over 320 national and international design and branding recognitions and awards, David Brier is an award-winning brand identity designer, author,

and branding expert. His firm’s work has won the admiration of peers and organizations but has, more importantly, helped clients jump-start their brands in new and innovative ways, even (and especially) when they’ve failed in previous brand makeovers. Most recently, David’s celebrated work for Botanical Bakery was selected for the 2010 Communication Arts Design Annual and will be featured in “The Big Book of Packaging.”

Since you’ve read this far, you can request your own Free copy of “The Lucky Brand” eBook.